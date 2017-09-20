Police: Homicide victim, 'person of interest' are related

A "person of interest" was taken into custody after a person was shot and killed in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

The incident happened before 9:30 p.m. on the 2900 block of Dogwood Avenue, which runs between N. Graham Street and Norris Avenue. Police were called to the scene for reports of a domestic disturbance. When they got there, they found a male victim dead with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Officials say a "person of interest" was taken to police headquarters for questioning. They say he and the victim are related but did not give further details.

No additional suspects are being sought.

No names have been released.

