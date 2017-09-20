Police: Homicide victim identified, relative charged with murder

A man is accused of shooting and killing a 29-year-old in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting occurred before 9:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Dogwood Avenue, which runs between N. Graham Street and Norris Avenue. Police say William Jerome Rann Jr. was found on the scene with an apparent gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced Rann Jr. dead on scene.

Police said they were initially called to the scene for reports of a domestic disturbance.

Michael Norman Smith, 29, was arrested and charged with murder in this fatal shooting, officers said. Police believe Smith and Rann Jr. are related but did not give further details.

Smith is due in court on Friday.

No additional people are being sought.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

