Homicide investigation underway in north Charlotte

A homicide investigation is underway after a person was killed in north Charlotte Wednesday night.

The investigation is taking place on the 2900 block of Dogwood Avenue, which runs between N. Graham Street and Norris Avenue.

Police have not revealed many details but tweeted that that one person was pronounced deceased.

No further information has been released.

