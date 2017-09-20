Keith Scott’s widow, family attorney hold press conference on anniversary of shooting

On the one-year anniversary of her husband’s shooting death, Rakeyia Scott spoke to reporters just yards away from where her husband died.

Accompanied by her attorney, Justin Bamberg, and several of her children, the widow spoke about her husband and her feelings towards the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The small group was gathered in The Village at College Downs apartment complex.

Scott said it has been a hard year for her family and noted that she and her children have been grieving.

“Keith Lamont Scott was a great man and we lost a great man. The community lost a great man no matter what he did in his past,” said Rakeyia Scott.

Scott and Bamberg spoke about the issues they still have with the CMPD and the unrest that unfolded after the deadly shooting one year ago.

