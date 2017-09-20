Former CMPD detective reflects on police shooting of Keith Lamont Scott

McFadden worked more than 30 years with CMPD. He still does part-time work with the department. During the protests, he talked with people who had issues with police and helped coordinate with protesters.More >>
The Coalition will soon meet to discuss ways to push affordable housing, better education and hold elected leaders to their word.More >>
One year ago, Rakeiya Scott walked out of her northeast Charlotte apartment to see her husband at the center of an encounter with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.More >>
Tracy Lloyd Lail, 49, is charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense. Investigators say more charges are expected.More >>
Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a truck carrying 20 tons of concrete overturned on the van they were riding in. Two other teenage girls inside the van were also taken to the hospital.More >>
