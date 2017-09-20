Charlotte clergy does prayer walk to remember shooting of Keith Scott

The Charlotte Clergy Coalition for Justice remembered the one-year anniversary of the police shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott by praying and conducting a prayer walk Wednesday.

They went to several spots in uptown Charlotte that were significant during the riots and prayed for change and justice.

"Not only do we want to pray over the city and pray for its healing," Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler said, "but we want to call the city leaders to accountability."

The group started at Marshall Park then headed to the headquarters of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD). The group said last year it wanted justice and change - 365 days later.

"And that change has not happened a year later," Charlotte NAACP President Corine Mack said.

The group then headed to the Hyatt House where protesters angry about the shooting greatly damaged property a year ago. The group prayed what happened a year ago will never be forgotten and that Scott didn't die in vain. The faith community wants change when it comes to affordable housing, better jobs, and economic mobility.

"I don't see the change as much as I'd like to see it," Sadler said. "What we need to see is more market change and more significant structural systematic change to take place."

Prayers were then offered at the Omni Hotel. The clergy prayed for the protester who was shot and killed there, Justin Carr. They also prayed for the person police say shot and killed him.

The group believes transparency and a better relationship with CMPD need to happen to help heal the city.

"They are our employees," Sadler said. "So their policies should be things that we agree to as citizens."

The Coalition will soon meet to discuss ways to push affordable housing, better education and hold elected leaders to their word.

