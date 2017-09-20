Man arrested after 'dozens' of stolen credit cards, mail found in home

A Caldwell County man was arrested after a search of his home turned up stolen mail and credit cards, according to the Caldwell County Sheriff's Office.

Tracy Lloyd Lail, 49, is charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense. Investigators say more charges are expected.

The investigation began after a credit card was stolen from someone's mailbox in the Dudley Shoals area and used to make a purchase. Officials say surveillance footage shows Lail using the card.

Deputies then conducted a search at Lail's home on Reid Road in Granite Falls and say they found "dozens of stolen credit cards and numerous additional items of mail not belonging to Lail" were found.

Officials say the recovered mail was addressed to residences in Caldwell, Alexander, Burke, and Catawba Counties.

Lail was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and placed under a $150,000 bond.

