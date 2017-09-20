FFN Top 10-- Week 6

With Harding and West Meck losing last Friday, there are some changes in the FFN Top 10 as 2 new teams enter the poll in week 6.
For the new FFN Top 10, watch this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.
Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.
1 Julian Price Pl.
Charlotte, NC 28208
(704) 374-3500
publicfile@wbtv.com
(704) 374-3788EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.