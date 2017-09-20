CIAA: CIAA To Host 2017 Football Championship in Salem, Virginia

September 20, 2017

Charlotte, NC (September 19, 2017) - The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) will host its 2017 Football Championship game at Salem Stadium on Saturday, November 11 in Salem, Virginia. Kickoff is slated for at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Last year, the City of Salem warmly welcomed the CIAA and nearly 3,500 of the conference's fans during its first football championship appearance there.

In addition to great football action between the Northern and Southern Division Champions, this year's championship game day will feature a free Fan Zone filled with giveaways, contests for prizes, interactive activities, food tastings, appearances from the cheerleading squads and drumlines of the competing schools, and more; creating a fun-filled atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Advance general admission tickets to the Football Championship are $15, advance reserved $25, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. Special rates for students with school IDs and youth will be available the day of the event. Admission for children ages 5 and under is free.

"In addition to celebrating the 125th anniversary of Black college football, our conference is thrilled about returning to Salem and hosting our annual football championship game," said Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. "We're looking forward to enhancing the CIAA experience for our students, alumni, fans and the community by adding a Fan Zone this year's festivities."

Parking and tailgating are free, and fans are welcome to begin tailgating at 10 a.m. on November 11.

If you cannot make the trip to Salem, VA for the 2017 Football Championship, then you can tune in nationally to catch all the game day action on ASPiRE TV. Check your local cable listings for availability.

For more information about the 2017 CIAA Football Championship please visit, TheCIAA.com.

###

About the CIAA

Founded in 1912, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) is the first African American athletic conference and one of the most recognized conferences in Division II. The CIAA conducts 14 championships attended by more than 150,000 fans from around the country. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, the CIAA is governed by the Presidents and Chancellors of its 12 member-institutions: Bowie State University, Chowan University, Elizabeth City State University, Fayetteville State University, Johnson C. Smith University, The Lincoln University of Pennsylvania, Livingstone College, Saint Augustine's University, Shaw University, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University and Winston-Salem State University. For more information on the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. For more information on the CIAA Basketball Tournament, visit CIAATournament.org, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.