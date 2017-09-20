Victim rushed to hospital after stabbing in northwest Charlotte

One person was rushed to the hospital after a stabbing in northwest Charlotte Wednesday.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lynn Street off of Bradford Drive. Medic said one person was taken to Carolinas Medical Center with very serious injuries.

The victim's name and condition have not been released.

There is no word on what may have led to the stabbing or if anyone was taken into custody.

