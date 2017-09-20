Kannapolis names Principal of the Year

Fred L. Wilson Elementary School Principal, Dr. Mandi Campbell, has been named Kannapolis City Schools’ 2017-2018 Principal of the Year, according to a news release from the school system.

During her time as principal of Fred L. Wilson, Dr. Campbell has led the school to higher academic performance and improved student growth. In the latest test scores released this month, Fred L. Wilson’s third grade reading proficiency climbed by 50% while fourth grade math performance jumped by 60%. The school also met the state’s expectations for academic growth.

Campbell is leading Fred L. Wilson’s transformation as it becomes a magnet school.

Fred L. Wilson now features programs in Global Studies and Spanish Language Immersion and is one of two magnet schools in the KCS system.

Superintendent, Dr. Chip Buckwell, says Mandi Campbell deserves Principal of the Year honors. “Dr. Campbell is an outstanding instructional leader. You can tell from the moment you walk through the door at Fred L. Wilson that the atmosphere there is nurturing and full of excitement for learning. Her students and staff love her because they know she truly cares about them. She’s also got an amazing educational background and a great vision for Fred L. Wilson. It’s an exciting place to be, and she deserves to be recognized for her outstanding leadership.”

Dr. Campbell says she first imagined becoming a principal when she was in kindergarten. She considers this honor a dream come true and gives full credit to her staff and students. “I am completely humbled by this recognition,” she says. “To say Fred L Wilson is a special place would be an understatement. I consider it a privilege and honor to be a part of this school. I have never witnessed a more dedicated group of teachers who teach like champions every single day. They support me on a daily basis and have honestly molded me into a stronger leader. Anyone who visits Fred L. Wilson will immediately recognize the positive school culture and the sense of community here. Students show a love for learning, and parents are always supportive and invested in the school. I love Fred L. Wilson, and I love the students, staff, and families here.”

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.