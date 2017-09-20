Government seeks prison time for Weiner in sexting case

One year ago, Rakeiya Scott walked out of her northeast Charlotte apartment to see her husband at the center of an encounter with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.More >>
One year ago, Rakeiya Scott walked out of her northeast Charlotte apartment to see her husband at the center of an encounter with Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers.More >>
Tracy Lloyd Lail, 49, is charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense. Investigators say more charges are expected.More >>
Tracy Lloyd Lail, 49, is charged with one count of obtaining property by false pretense. Investigators say more charges are expected.More >>
Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a truck carrying 20 tons of concrete overturned on the van they were riding in. Two other teenage girls inside the van were also taken to the hospital.More >>
Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a truck carrying 20 tons of concrete overturned on the van they were riding in. Two other teenage girls inside the van were also taken to the hospital.More >>
Toussaint Romain and Curtis Hayes spent every night of the protests in uptown attempting to keep the peace between police and protesters, and having meaningful conversations with both groups.More >>
Toussaint Romain and Curtis Hayes spent every night of the protests in uptown attempting to keep the peace between police and protesters, and having meaningful conversations with both groups.More >>
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lynn Street off of Bradford Drive.More >>
The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Lynn Street off of Bradford Drive.More >>