Rowan Emergency Services Director announces retirement

From Rowan County Emergency Services: After 31 years in local government with 30 of those serving Rowan County. Rowan County Emergency Services Chief Frank Thomason announced to his staff on Monday his decision to retire effective January 1, 2018

“For the past 13 years, I have been very blessed with the honor and opportunity to lead this fine organization of men and women who come to work each day and apply your talents and skills to ensure that the citizens and visitors to Rowan County receive some of the best public safety services anywhere.” Thomason said in a memo to his staff.

“Together we have been able to shape and further advance the delivery of Emergency Management, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services to the County and beyond. I take great pride in the fact that we are an organization that is looked upon as professional, forward thinking, and one in which others seek out advice and ideas from the successful initiatives we have been able to implement. I know that each of you share this same pride. None of these efforts would have been able to be accomplished if it were not for each of you working collectively together to fulfill our common mission.”

Chief Thomason began his tenure in local government in January 1986 as a Fire Telecommunicator with the City of Salisbury Fire Department.

In October of 1987 Thomason joined Rowan County as a Telecommications Shift Supervisor and in October 1993 he was promoted to Rowan County’s first Telecommunications Director where he served for the next 11 years.

In March of 2004 Thomason was named Rowan County Chief of Emergency Services

Rowan County Manager Mr. Aaron Church added “Rowan County has been fortunate to have one of the best Emergency Management Directors in the nation. Having Frank at the helm is comforting because I know that our community is in capable, trustworthy and compassionate hands.” When asked about the process for hiring a replacement, Church Stated, “Frank will be missed and he is leaving big shoes to fill, however, he has agreed to assist administration in the recruiting and selection process for his successor who we hope to have in place before December 2017.”

A retirement reception celebrating 31 years of dedicated service of Chief Thomason will be announced by the Rowan County Managers Office at a later date.

