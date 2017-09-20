Man wanted in Gaston County for fraud, counterfeit checks - | WBTV Charlotte

Man wanted in Gaston County for fraud, counterfeit checks

GASTONIA, NC (WBTV) -

A man is wanted in Gastonia in connection with multiple fraud cases that involve counterfeit checks, police say. 

According to the Gastonia Police Department, the man stole checks from victims and then created new checks to make purchases at local businesses. 

If you have any information, you can call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

