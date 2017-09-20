Bomb threat reported at Iredell County school

Students and staff members were not injured after a bomb threat was phoned in at a school in Iredell County Wednesday morning.

According to a spokesperson with the Iredell-Statesville Schools, a bomb threat was called in to Shepherd Elementary School on Charlotte Highway in Mooresville.

The spokesperson said students and staff members were evacuated to the school's gymnasium while police officers and deputies responded to the school.

School officials posted about the incident on Facebook.

"This was a hoax but we will always take threats seriously as our children's and staff's safety is our number 1 priority. We appreciate you trusting us and we are resuming regular school day activities," the school's Facebook post read.

The school has been cleared.

No other information was released. It is unclear whether anyone will be charged.

