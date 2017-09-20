Man wanted for indecent exposure at Salisbury hotel

A man is wanted for reportedly exposing himself to a hotel worker in Salisbury Wednesday morning.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, the incident occurred in the parking lot of the Hampton Inn on Klumac Road around 1:20 a.m.

Police said a female hotel worker was walking around the parking lot when a man, who was driving a silver Honda Civic, drove up to ask her whether there were any rooms available in the hotel. The man allegedly drove away after the woman replied, officers said.

The woman told police that the man then drove back around and tried to get the woman's attention for a second time. Police say that is when the man allegedly exposed his genitals to the employee.

Police say the man was white, with short brown hair and a thin build. The man was is believed to be his early 20s, officers said. The vehicle the man was driving had a North Carolina tag.

If you have any information about this incident, you can call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

