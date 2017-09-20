Two airlifted, two others injured after truck carrying 20 tons of concrete rolls onto van

Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital after a truck carrying 20 tons of concrete overturned on the van they were riding in. Two other teenage girls inside the van were also taken to the hospital.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, the truck was driving along Highway 49 near Zion Church Road, in Concord, when the crash happened. Troopers say the driver took a turn too fast and the truck rolled over onto a Honda van.

The truck was carrying 40,000 pounds of concrete at the time.

"Due to the unique rescue situation, the first arriving unit made the quick decision to call for specialty equipment to assist with the extrication," Concord officials said. "Two heavy duty wreckers and a crane assisted the fire department personnel with executing the rescue."

It took about an hour and 15 minutes to get people out of the van.

There were three 13-year-old girls and a 44-year-old woman inside. According to troopers, the woman and one of the teens had to be airlifted to the hospital, the other teenagers were taken by ambulance.

Troopers say the driver, who was not injured, will be charged in the crash.

A crane was called in to move the wrecked truck. Highway 49 has since reopened.

