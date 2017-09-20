Tractor-trailer carrying batteries crashes, backs up traffic

A tractor-trailer carrying batteries crashed on Interstate 77 and is causing major traffic delays in York County Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred on Interstate 77 near Gold Hill Road at mile marker 88 in Fort Mill.

According to a WBTV reporter on scene, there were hundreds of boxes of Energizer batteries that were falling out of the truck and some that had been smashed in the road.

It appeared the tractor-trailer had struck the concrete barrier.

Deputies with the York County Sheriff's Office and troopers with the South Carolina Department of Transportation were taking the batteries out of the truck and putting them in trailers.

Traffic was backed up for miles following the crash.

If you're stuck in I77NB traffic near exit 88, here's why: pic.twitter.com/6oFQOW5Tem — Kristi O'Connor WBTV (@KristiOConnor_) September 20, 2017

A trooper with the SCDOT said that the wreck had both left lanes blocked.

Traffic ALERT. York I-77 at 88mm. CMV collision has both left lanes blocked, expect delays and cleanup is underway!! — Trooper Gary SCHP (@SCHP_Troop4) September 20, 2017

It is unclear what caused the wreck. The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

