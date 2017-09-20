Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese, Bacon, an - | WBTV Charlotte

Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese, Bacon, and Chipotle Crema

Presented by Jared Kent, Johnson & Wales University

                                                                                                 

Soup:

2 Butternut squash

¼ Cup vegetable oil

1 Tablespoon salt

2 Teaspoons cayenne pepper

2 Teaspoons chili powder

1 Tablespoon paprika

1 Teaspoon ground cumin

8 ounces butter

2 White onions, diced

4 Cloves garlic, sliced

3 Cups chicken or vegetable stock

1 Cup heavy cream

Salt to taste

1 Pound of bacon, cooked and crumbled

Herbed Goat Cheese:

1 Cup goat cheese, softened

2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped

2 Tablespoons chives, chopped

1 Tablespoon olive oil

Chipotle Crema:

1 Cup sour cream

1 Can adobo peppers in sauce

Chipotle Crema:

1. Strain the chipotle juice from the can of peppers, reserve the peppers for later use. Fold the liquid into the sour cream. Serve with soup.

Herbed Goat cheese:

1. Fold the chopped herbs and olive oil into the softened goat cheese. Crumble. Serve with soup.

Soup:

  1. Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Split butternut squash in quarters, rub with salt and spices. Roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until squash is tender.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large pot, melt 4 ounces of the butter over medium heat. Add onions and garlic, cook slowly until tender.
  3. When squash is tender, remove from oven. Allow to cool, once cool, scoop the flesh out of the skin with a spoon. Add squash to pot with onions and garlic.
  4. Add stock to pot, bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer, allow to simmer for ten minutes.
  5. Working in batches, blend the contents of the pot in a blender until, adding the cream and remaining butter in each batch. Season to taste. Serve hot with the goat cheese, bacon, and chipotle crema.

Powered by Frankly