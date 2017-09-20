Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese, Bacon, and Chipotle Crema

-
Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.More >> Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.More >> Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.More >> From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.More >>
-
Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!More >> Simple solutions for healthier cooking.More >> Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy! More >> A pinch of this, a dab of that... click here for a printable conversion chart.More >> Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference! More >> Money Saving IdeasMore >> Money saving ideas to bet on.More >>
Presented by Jared Kent, Johnson & Wales University
Soup:
2 Butternut squash
¼ Cup vegetable oil
1 Tablespoon salt
2 Teaspoons cayenne pepper
2 Teaspoons chili powder
1 Tablespoon paprika
1 Teaspoon ground cumin
8 ounces butter
2 White onions, diced
4 Cloves garlic, sliced
3 Cups chicken or vegetable stock
1 Cup heavy cream
Salt to taste
1 Pound of bacon, cooked and crumbled
Herbed Goat Cheese:
1 Cup goat cheese, softened
2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped
2 Tablespoons chives, chopped
1 Tablespoon olive oil
Chipotle Crema:
1 Cup sour cream
1 Can adobo peppers in sauce
Chipotle Crema:
1. Strain the chipotle juice from the can of peppers, reserve the peppers for later use. Fold the liquid into the sour cream. Serve with soup.
Herbed Goat cheese:
1. Fold the chopped herbs and olive oil into the softened goat cheese. Crumble. Serve with soup.
Soup:
- Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Split butternut squash in quarters, rub with salt and spices. Roast in the oven for 20-25 minutes or until squash is tender.
- Meanwhile, in a large pot, melt 4 ounces of the butter over medium heat. Add onions and garlic, cook slowly until tender.
- When squash is tender, remove from oven. Allow to cool, once cool, scoop the flesh out of the skin with a spoon. Add squash to pot with onions and garlic.
- Add stock to pot, bring to a boil, then turn down to a simmer, allow to simmer for ten minutes.
- Working in batches, blend the contents of the pot in a blender until, adding the cream and remaining butter in each batch. Season to taste. Serve hot with the goat cheese, bacon, and chipotle crema.