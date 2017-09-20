Roasted Butternut Squash Soup with Herbed Goat Cheese, Bacon, and Chipotle Crema

Keep this posted on your refrigerator for easy reference!

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

Try these Ingredient Substitutions when you're in a bind!

From chocolate to red velvet to lemon, there are few things as inviting as a homemade cake. Check out this variety of recipes.

Shake up some of your favorite St. Patrick's Day ingredients with a twist on tradition. Click through for recipes featuring corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.

Check out this collection of ways to use graham crackers, a snack time favorite and classic ingredient in desserts.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Stuffed with meats, veggies or cheeses, savory pies are a favorite on kitchen tables around the world. Dig in and check out this variety of recipes.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Check here for the full archive of recipe collections.

Presented by Jared Kent, Johnson & Wales University





Soup: 2 Butternut squash ¼ Cup vegetable oil 1 Tablespoon salt 2 Teaspoons cayenne pepper 2 Teaspoons chili powder 1 Tablespoon paprika 1 Teaspoon ground cumin 8 ounces butter 2 White onions, diced 4 Cloves garlic, sliced 3 Cups chicken or vegetable stock 1 Cup heavy cream Salt to taste 1 Pound of bacon, cooked and crumbled Herbed Goat Cheese: 1 Cup goat cheese, softened 2 Tablespoons parsley, chopped 2 Tablespoons chives, chopped 1 Tablespoon olive oil

Chipotle Crema: 1 Cup sour cream

1 Can adobo peppers in sauce

Chipotle Crema:

1. Strain the chipotle juice from the can of peppers, reserve the peppers for later use. Fold the liquid into the sour cream. Serve with soup.

Herbed Goat cheese:

1. Fold the chopped herbs and olive oil into the softened goat cheese. Crumble. Serve with soup.

Soup: