Sex offender pleads guilty to failing to register Catawba Co address

A Newton man who is a registered sex offender plead guilty Monday for failing to register his new address in 2016.

According to the Catawba County Justice Center, 31-year-old Preston Sentel Woods was sentenced to serve at least five years in jail for failing to register his new address as a sex offender and admitting to be a habitual felon. He could spend up to seven years in jail, court officials said.

The district attorney says Woods' sentence was "enhanced" by prior felony convictions of indecent liberties with children in May 2007, being a registered sex offender on child premises in January 2014 and failing to report a change of address in January 2015.

The DA said Woods could not be found at his home in Hickory in January 2016. Woods reportedly avoided deputies for five months before he turned himself in to officials in June 2016.

