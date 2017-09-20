VIDEO: Livingstone College investigating scuffle between security guard, student

Officials at Livingstone College are investigating an incident involving a student and a Livingstone security guard that took place on campus on Monday, according to the school spokesperson.

A video provided to the school appears to show the student and security guard in a physical altercation in a parking lot.

"There are multiple versions of a disturbing video being circulated of an incident that occurred on the campus of Livingstone College the morning of Monday, Sept. 18, 2017," said a statement provided to WBTV. "Livingstone College Police Chief Gloria Blaire is investigating the incident, which involved a student and a security guard."

Officials confirm that the security guard has been placed on administrative leave and the student has been temporarily suspended.

"We are deeply concerned by this incident and intend to thoroughly gather all the facts and respond accordingly to ensure a safe environment for our students, faculty and staff," the statement read.

