City Council approves location for new Salisbury Fire Department

Residents discuss concerns about the new location for Fire Station 3 at an open house at the current site held on Sunday. (Source: City of Salisbury)

The Salisbury City Council voted on Tuesday to change the zoning on a piece of property in the 100 block of Mahaley Avenue to allow for the construction of the new Station 3.

The measure passed by a vote of 3-1 with Mayor Karen Alexander, Councilman Brian Miller and Mayor Pro-Tem Maggie Blackwell voting in favor, and Councilman Kenny Hardin voting in opposition. Councilman David Post recused himself from the vote because he owns property in the affected area.

The issue has caused worry among neighbors in the area who are concerned about potential for noise and property values.

There are conditions attached to the construction of the new facility, including the addition of a 15-foot vegetative buffer along the back of the property line, removing a corner of the station’s retention wall to increase distance from neighborhoods, and keeping streetlights shorter than 25 feet.

Construction on the new station is not expected to begin for about three years.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.