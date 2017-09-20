FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria makes landfall in Puerto Rico

6:00 A.M. UPDATE -

* Still feels like summer

* Dry and warm pattern

* Maria heads for Puerto Rico

Summer 2017 is ending on a warm note. We have very low rain chances and afternoon readings in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week. Overnight lows will be in the mid 60s. Fall officially arrives on Friday but it won't feel like it. The weekend is expected to stay warm and dry with temperatures remaining above the average high of 80°.

The tropics aren't nearly as quiet. First, there's Jose. The storm is gradually weakening but is still bringing dangerous surf and rip currents to the northeast coast for a few more days.

The more dangerous storm is Hurricane Maria. It is currently a Category 4 storm and is heading directly for Puerto Rico Wednesday morning. As of now, the storm looks like it will begin to turn more north after that. Almost all of the models keep the storm off the US coast into next week. We'll be monitoring and hoping that forecast holds true.

#Maria making landfall now on Puerto Rico as top-end cat 4 storm, wind gusts to near 100 mph already reported. #NCwx pic.twitter.com/8kdRmWKuHf — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) September 20, 2017

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

