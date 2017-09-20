Rollover crash shuts down Salisbury road

The driver of a minivan lost control and crashed, overturning the vehicle on Wednesday morning in Salisbury.More >>
The driver of a minivan lost control and crashed, overturning the vehicle on Wednesday morning in Salisbury.More >>
A 73-page draft report by the Police Foundation released Tuesday outlines what the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has done right since the 2016 riots and what could use improvements.More >>
A 73-page draft report by the Police Foundation released Tuesday outlines what the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has done right since the 2016 riots and what could use improvements.More >>
The more dangerous storm is Hurricane Maria. It is currently a Category 4 storm and is heading directly for Puerto Rico Wednesday morning.More >>
The more dangerous storm is Hurricane Maria. It is currently a Category 4 storm and is heading directly for Puerto Rico Wednesday morning.More >>
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the fatal shooting occurred just before midnight at the Metro PCS on Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.More >>
According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the fatal shooting occurred just before midnight at the Metro PCS on Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.More >>
Officials say the incident began early Tuesday with a reported domestic disturbance at a home on Branchwood Circle, which is in the Ebenezer neighborhood of Kings Mountain.More >>
Officials say the incident began early Tuesday with a reported domestic disturbance at a home on Branchwood Circle, which is in the Ebenezer neighborhood of Kings Mountain.More >>