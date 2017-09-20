Rollover crash shuts down Salisbury road

A road in Salisbury was shut down after a rollover wreck Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 5 a.m. at the intersection of Brownrigg Road and Maxwell Street. The driver of a minivan lost control and overturned, officials said.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown.

Rowan EMS and Salisbury firefighters were on the scene of the accident.

Salisbury police have not said what caused the wreck.

