Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting in Union County

An armed man was killed in an officer-involved shooting following a chase with deputies in Union County Tuesday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the fatal shooting occurred just before midnight at the Metro PCS on Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.

Deputies said the victim was driving a white Pontiac Bonneville and was heading near Five Points in Monroe without tail lights on. The sheriff's office said that is when deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but the driver reportedly fled the scene.

Deputies say the man drove to Walkup Avenue and then drove to Roosevelt Boulevard before pulling into a Dairy Queen parking lot. The man allegedly left the vehicle "armed with a long gun," deputies said. The man then reportedly fled from the area on foot to the Metro PCS, which is located a short distance away.

The sheriff's office said the man then entered the business. Deputies say the Metro PCS was unlocked at the time of the incident and a person was inside doing tile work.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and police "set up a perimeter around the store and attempted to make contact with the suspect using a PA (public address) radio system."

Deputies said the man allegedly came out of the business after 20 minutes armed and reportedly refused to drop the gun. Responding officers then fired multiple shots at the man who was in the doorway of the business. The man was taken to Carolinas HealthCare-Union where he was pronounced dead.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested to "conduct an independent investigation into the incident, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shooting situations."

The man's name was not released.

Four deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office and a Monroe Police Officer were placed on paid administrative leave following this incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

