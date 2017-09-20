Armed man killed in officer-involved shooting in Union Co identified

An armed man was killed in an officer-involved shooting following a chase with deputies in Union County Tuesday night.

According to the Union County Sheriff's Office, the fatal shooting occurred just before midnight at the Metro PCS on Roosevelt Boulevard in Monroe.

Deputies said the man, who was identified as Joshua Adams Stubbs, was driving a white Pontiac Bonneville and was heading near Five Points in Monroe without tail lights on. The sheriff's office said that is when deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop but Stubbs reportedly fled the scene.

Deputies say Stubbs drove to Walkup Avenue and then drove to Roosevelt Boulevard before pulling into a Dairy Queen parking lot. Stubbs allegedly left the vehicle armed with a long shotgun, deputies said.

Stubbs then reportedly fled from the area on foot to the Metro PCS, which is located a short distance away. The sheriff's office said he entered the business, which was unlocked at the time of the incident. A person was inside doing tile work but was not hurt, deputies said.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies and police "set up a perimeter around the store and attempted to make contact with the suspect using a PA (public address) radio system."

Deputies said Stubbs allegedly came out of the business after 20 minutes armed and reportedly refused to drop the shotgun. Responding officers then fired multiple shots at Stubbs who was in the doorway of the business. The sheriff's office said Stubbs also had a knife on him. Deputies said Stubbs' gun was cocked when he was shot.

He was taken to Carolinas HealthCare-Union where he was pronounced dead.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was requested to "conduct an independent investigation into the incident, which is standard protocol in officer-involved shooting situations."

Four deputies with the Union County Sheriff's Office and a police officer with the Monroe Police Department were placed on paid administrative leave following this incident.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.

