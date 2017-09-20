Minivan crashes, overturns in Salisbury

The driver of a minivan lost control and crashed, overturning the vehicle on Wednesday morning in Salisbury.

It happened just before 5:00 am at the intersection of Brownrigg Road and Maxwell Street.

Salisbury Police, Salisbury firefighters, and Rowan Emergency Medical Services were on the scene.

The extent of the injuries to the driver is not yet known.

