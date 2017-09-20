Fatalities from earthquake reach 248

Hello everyone, it's Christine Sperow. Today is Wednesday, September 20. There is a lot to cover today. While you're getting ready for the day, turn on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9 a.m. on WBTV and Bounce TV.



BREAKING: Rescuers and volunteers are frantically digging through the rubble of collapsed schools, homes and apartment buildings looking for survivors of Mexico's deadliest earthquake since 1985. The quake reached a magnitude of 7.1. Sadly there are hundreds of deaths. This is one of the top stories Kristen Miranda is keeping an eye on in the Alert Center. She will have access to some of the first images coming out of Mexico to see the aftermath and efforts to rescue anyone still alive.



Other images you'll see FIRST on WBTV is from Puerto Rico where Hurricane Maria will make landfall as a category 5 around 7 a.m. Officials are warning Maria could decimate infrastructure and force the government to rebuild dozens of communities. We will get an new model update on Maria's path right at 5 a.m. Tune in now so you can hear the details first from Meteorologist Al Conklin.



AMBER ALERT: Authorities are searching for two people in connection to an amber alert. A three-month old was taken by 39-year-old Rex Cochran Junior and 31-year-old Heather Cochran. We have some pictures to show you and will tell you the direction authorities think they're traveling in.



Today marks one year since the deadly office involved shooting of Keith Lamont Scott and the unrest that followed in the streets of Charlotte. This morning we're getting a look at a new report from an independent investigator on how the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department handled it all. We'll also hear from the CMPD Chief of Police on the challenges in policing one year later.

Need to get a deeper night's sleep? The answer may be pink noise. We'll explain how the bursts of noise can not only enhance sleep but also your memory. Make sure to watch that story right at 6:45 a.m.

