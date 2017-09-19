Domestic disturbance leads to standoff, arrest in Kings Mountain

A man was taken into custody after a standoff stemming from a domestic dispute in Cleveland County Tuesday.

Officials say the incident began early Tuesday with a reported domestic disturbance at a home on Branchwood Circle, which is in the Ebenezer neighborhood of Kings Mountain.

When law enforcement went to the home to serve warrants on a man in connection to the earlier disturbance, the man barricaded himself in the house and refused to come out.

The Emergency Response Team with the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office was called to the scene and a standoff ensued for several hours.

Negotiators were finally able to get the man to come out and surrender Tuesday night.

The man's name and the charges he's facing have not been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.