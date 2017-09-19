I-77 construction worker arrested after allegedly pulling gun during argument with co-worker

A construction worker on I-77's toll lane project was arrested Monday after he allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument with a coworker.

Officials with the Town of Mooresville say the incident began when 24-year-old William Lee Power, of Statesville, began making fun of a co-worker while they and a third worker were on break at a local store.

When the three returned to work, Powers and the victim got into a heated exchange while still in a vehicle. That's when officials say Powers pulled out the gun. The victim then got out of the vehicle and left the area with the other co-worker.

Police said Powers never actually pointed the gun at the victim.

Officers responded to the scene and found the gun hidden in a bag in Powers' pickup truck. They say he didn't have the proper concealed carry permit for a firearm.

Powers was arrested. It is not clear what charges he is facing.

