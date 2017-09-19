Woman reportedly sexually assaulted in Plaza Midwood neighborhood

Police in Charlotte are investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened Tuesday in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. on Norcross Place, which is near Midwood Park. The victim, a 34-year-old woman, told officers she was watering flowers in her yard when a man approached her and asked if she had seen his lost dog.

The victim said that while she was talking to the man, she turned her back and he grabbed her and tried to sexually assault her. She was able to fight the man off.

CMPD is increasing patrols in the area.

Police have been out with K-9 in area near Midwood Park-they say attempted sexual assault happened earlier today @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/5riwXKJjm8 — Alex Giles WBTV (@AlexGilesNews) September 19, 2017

No description of the man has been released.

A man claiming to be the suspect's father told WBTV he was searching the neighborhood near Midwood Park to look for his child. He said his son suffers from mental illness and has never harmed another person before. He also noted that his son is a minor and said he hoped his child would come out of hiding.

Neighbors living in the area said they were concerned about the situation.

"A lot of people exercise in the neighborhood, walk their dogs, hang out with their kids so it really surprises me," said Plaza Midwood resident Joey Emanuel.

Some neighbors said they noticed the increased law enforcement presence in their community.

"I was off (work) today and heard the helicopters up in the air hovering and knew something was going on," said Wes Sturgis.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

