BLOG: Local stars lighting up college football-- Week 3

Local stars continued to put on great performances in college football in week 3.

Last week, I wrote about the likes of Mason Rudolph, Will Grier, and Chazz Surratt. Guess what? They once again had great Saturdays in week 3 so I'm not going to highlight them this time around.

There is no shortage of big time performances by former stars on Football Friday Night and here are just some of those great performances.

RB-TE Jaylen Samuels (Mallard Creek) of NC State

In a win over Furman, Jaylen didn't have the flashiest numbers when it comes to yards, but he certainly got the job done in the red zone.

He had 16 rushing yards and 75 receiving yards but had 3 touchdowns. The senior scored on runs of 2, 1, and 1.

RB Shaun Wilson (West Meck) of Duke

Wilson has had a great start to the 2017 season as he leads the 3-0 Blue Devils in rushing.

This past Saturday in a win over Baylor, the senior had 18 carries for 176 yards and 2 TD including a 65 yard score.

For the season, Wilson is averaging 7 yards per carry.

RB Benny LeMay (Butler) of Charlotte

Let's stay at the running back position and head to Charlotte as sophomore Benny LeMay had a break out game against NC A&T.

He ran for a career high 151 yards in a loss to the Aggies.

LeMay has yet to get in the end zone this season, but with the way he is running thru 3 games, it won't be long before he finds pay dirt.

WR Workpeh Kofa (Independence) of Charlotte

Another Charlotte 49er who had a great game against the Aggies was Workpeh Kofa.

The junior wide receiver caught 6 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown.

Kofa is the Niners leading receiver in yards and catches thru 3 games.

QB Riley Ferguson (Butler) of Memphis

If you turned on the TV Saturday around noon, there was a very entertaining game involving Memphis and 25th ranked UCLA.

At QB for Memphis was former Butler star Riley Ferguson and what a show he put on for the nation.

The senior was 23 of 38 passing for 398 yards and 6 touchdowns. Yes, I said 6 TD.

For his efforts, Ferguson was named the AAC Offensive Player of the Week.

Thanks to this performance against a ranked Power 5 team, he is now starting to be mentioned as a possible pick in the NFL Draft come next April.

Safety Corbin Jackson (Victory Christian) of Liberty

It's not only guys from the big FBS schools that are delivering big time performances.

How about Corbin Jackson from Victory Christian...

He was the Big South Special Teams Player of the Week for week 3.

In a win over Indiana State, Jackson blocked the potential game winning field goal to preserve the 42-41 win for the Flames.

Jackson also had 7 tackles on defense and 3 pass break ups.

Let's look ahead... In week 4, NC State has a great chance to make a big statement when they head down to Tallahassee for a meeting with 12th ranked Florida State. If they are to have success, Samuels may play a huge roll in it.

Also watch for 16th ranked TCU and 6th ranked Oklahoma State.

Former Northwestern star, Mason Rudolph has already throw for 11 hundred yards and 11 TD for the Cowboys. This by far will be the toughest test thus far this season for OK State and if Rudolph has another great game in a Cowboys win, there is no doubt he will shoot to the top of the list of favorites to win the Heisman Trophy.

Definitely something to keep our eyes on.

