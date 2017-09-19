PHOTOS: Eight wanted in Rowan County

Eight people have been added to Salisbury's "Most Wanted" list.

The eight people face a number of charges including larceny, assault, robbery, and murder.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects should call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Rowan County Crime Stoppers at 704-638-5388.

