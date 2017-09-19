Civil War reenactment canceled at Revolutionary War site

A Civil War reenactment has been canceled at a Revolutionary War site in South Carolina because of security concerns.

The Culture and Heritage Commission said in a news release Monday it has canceled its annual Civil War reenactment at Historic Brattonsville in York County scheduled Oct. 28 and 29.

The commission said the educational benefits of the reenactment are outweighed by the potential danger and risk to public safety of hosting the event in the current political climate.

“We continue to believe that military reenactments are an effective tool for teaching history to the public; however, in light of the fact that there were no Civil War battles at Historic Brattonsville, the historical and educational benefits are outweighed by the potential danger and risk to public safety of hosting the event in the current political climate," the group said in a statement.

"We also believe that the current National discussion surrounding the Civil War creates a greater sense of urgency for us to step back and reflect on our Civil War programming to ensure that going forward it aligns more closely with the site mission at Historic Brattonsville in linking the story of those tumultuous years to the actual Brattonsville community – including those who were enslaved there.,“ the group continued.

There was no Civil War skirmish or battle in York County but the site had conducted reenactments for about 30 years.

Historic Brattonsville preserves and presents the history of the Carolina Piedmont during the Revolutionary War through structures, landscapes, and stories.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.