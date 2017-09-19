Rowan Animal Shelter to offer discounted adoption rates Saturday

The Rowan County Animal Shelter will offer a discount on the rates normally charged for adoptions this Saturday.

The shelter will offer 80 percent off adoption fees for all animals, which comes out to about $16 per animal.

The shelter currently has 146 cats and 40 dogs, though not all of those animals may be adopted. Some animals that come into the shelter are feral or semi-feral, but others have been dropped off by owners after a pet had a litter.

The adoption event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The shelter is located on Julian Road.

