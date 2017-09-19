Chief Putney gives candid interview on anniversary of Keith Scott shooting

This week Charlotte reflects on the one-year anniversary of the Keith Lamont Scott shooting and the protests that followed.

Scott was shot by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer when he ignored commands to drop a weapon. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney conducted a review of the case and decided not to file charges against the officer.

FULL COVERAGE: Keith Lamont Scott shooting

Chief Kerr Putney sat down with WBTV’s Sharon Smith to take questions about how the department and community have changed following the protests.

Chief Putney said purchasing body-worn cameras for the department was one step in creating more accountability.

“Everybody from the major, the major level, all the way down to the street cop has a camera,” said Putney. “Some of them have two, for on and off duty work. We made that a priority for ourselves and council supported that.”

Chief Putney also points to a concentrated effort by CMPD to use social media platforms to communicate facts more effectively to the community.

To hear more of his interview, including how the Chief would feel if his own children wanted to become officers, watch the video above.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.