Salisbury candidate's forum to be held Thursday

The Salisbury-Rowan branch of the NAACP is hosting a candidate's forum for those running for the office of Salisbury City Council.

The forum will be held on Thursday at 6:00 pm at the Salisbury Civic Center, 315 Martin Luther King, Jr., Avenue South in Salisbury.

Attendees will be able to meet and ask questions of the candidates at the forum.

Issues to be discussed at the city budget, affordable housing, city development, and the use of discretionary funds.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.