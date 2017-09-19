DA will not seek death penalty against teen accused of killing 40-year-old man

A teenager who is accused of shooting a 40-year-old man and then setting his home on fire as a cover-up will not face the death penalty.

Prosecutors announced Tuesday that they will not pursue capital punishment against 16-year-old Lennon Riley Henderson who was charged with murder in the deadly shooting of Harry Lewis Bruner Jr.

Bruner was found dead in a burned home on U.S. 321 in Newton around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 5, authorities said. The Catawba County Sheriff’s Office upgraded the case to a homicide investigation when it was determined Bruner had died from a gunshot wound and not the fire.

The sheriff’s office said Henderson was attempting to rob Bruner.

The district attorney released this statement Tuesday:

"The law does not allow the State to pursue the death penalty for Henderson because of his age. He is considered innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law."

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.