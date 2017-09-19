Student brings unloaded gun to Burke County middle school

A sixth-grade student is accused of bringing an unloaded gun to school in Burke County Tuesday, school officials said.

According to a spokesperson with Burke County Schools, the student brought the handgun to Table Rock Middle School in Morganton. School officials said the student got the gun from his parents' vehicle Monday night.

"The school resource officer was on campus and immediately secured the weapon upon learning about it," the spokesperson said. "The positive thing is students who saw the weapon reported it quickly to school administrators and the SRO."

Jennifer Hawkins, who is the principal of Table Rock Middle School, sent a call out to parents informing them of the situation, school officials said.

"The weapon has been secured and all students and staff are fine," Hawkins said.

School officials did not say whether the student will face any disciplinary action.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.