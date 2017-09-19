Two charged for shoplifting from downtown Salisbury businesses

A surveillance camera at a downtown business led to charges against two women for shoplifting.

According to the police report, video surveillance at Stitchin' Post showed that Cynthia Ann Correll, 60, of Landis, and Kimberly Ford Hargett, 44, had taken items from the store.

When confronted by police on Monday, items from Critters and Curiosities were also found in the women's handbags.

Both women were given citations for shoplifting.

Correll has past charges in Mooresville, Kannapolis, Concord, and Salisbury, and in 2011 was convicted of misdemeanor larceny.

