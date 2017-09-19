Teens arrested in two east Charlotte armed robberies

Four teens were arrested Tuesday morning in connection with two armed robberies that occurred in east Charlotte.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the four teens allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Perth Court Tuesday. The victim told 911 that the four people were wearing black clothes with black masks. The victim said that the teens were in a black hatchback with a red and white plate hanging off.

Police found a vehicle that matched the victim's description at a car wash on North Tryon Street. CMPD said they tried to initiate a traffic stop but the teens reportedly fled from the scene. The teens were arrested after they crashed on Old Concord Road following a brief chase with police.

Officers said they found a shotgun and fake pistol inside the vehicle.

Police say the four teens were also involved in an armed robbery that occurred in the 2500 block of Roseview Lane on Sunday.

Andreas Miranda, 16, was charged with speeding, careless and reckless driving, fleeing to elude arrest, having no operator's license, running a red light, armed robbery, conspiracy and resist, delay and obstruct. Ashley Ramos, 16, and Luis Fernandez, 17, and a 15-year-old were charged with armed robbery, conspiracy and resist, delay and obstruct.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

