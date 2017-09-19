Sept Day 19: Emma Hold... back to "normal"

Sept Day 19: Back to Living “Normal”

“I hate that word,” Emma Holt’s mom Melinda wrote. “But that’s the only way I know to say it. After almost two years of horror, Emma can get out there and play with other friends. This is a picture from her 4th birthday last month. We feel like life is getting towards ‘normal’.”

Emma's personality jumps off this photo. Many of you might recognize her. She was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) on Christmas Eve, 2015 and has been one of our longtime #MollysKids. Just last week, she was finally able to start preschool.

“The day was so special for her,” Melinda said. “For her and for all of us.”

Picture below in comments of that first day.

Emma is over 21 months into treatment. She’ll finish after Valentine’s Day, 2018. We’ve met many times and I always think of Emma as a really outgoing and happy child. Her mom says that’s the case now more than ever.

“This year has been so different than last year,” Melinda said. “In-hospital treatments have lessened, which makes a huge difference. On the flip side, chemo pills are now taking nightly and she did have one longer hospital stay after her counts went really low while we were in Orlando on a Disney trip. That was pretty frightening to have to go to the hospital in Florida when you’re supposed to be on vacation. But that’s behind us. All seems to be back on track now.”

Melinda says they’re taking one day at a time.

“But life is easier to take one day at a time now than last year,” she said. “Emma is all girl. She’s back into gymnastics and tumbling. It makes her happy to be involved in things, and lights us up as parents to watch her enjoy life.”

Thanks for letting us continue to follow your story, Emma. You're looking GREAT.

-Molly

#SeptDay19

