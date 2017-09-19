Woman killed, man seriously injured in Rock Hill stabbing

A 25-year-old woman was killed and another person was injured in a stabbing in Rock Hill Monday night.

According to the Rock Hill Police Department, the fatal stabbing occurred around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Barrow Court. Police found the woman dead on scene with multiple stab wounds.

Officers say a 26-year-old man was also found at the scene with multiple stab wounds. Rock Hill police said the man's wounds appeared to be self-inflicted.

The man was flown to Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say no charges have been filed. No names were released.

So far in 2017, Rock Hill has had five homicides.

