Social media uproar over concert featuring man charged with sex crimes

A popular Salisbury nightspot found itself in the center of controversy after a social media post pointed out that a musician scheduled to perform at a "family friendly" event had pending sex crimes charges.

Mathew Ferrell Church, 30, of N. Main Street, was arrested in 2015 for felony solicit a child by computer, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the investigation involved the solicitation of a child by use of a social media website.

The charges are still pending, according to the Clerk of Court's office, and Church was released on $10,000 bond shortly after being charged.

Church was scheduled to play at Morgan Ridge Railwalk on Friday night in an event described on the business web site as "family friendly."

A post on Facebook about the concert and the pending charges generated hundreds of comments and shares:

This guy is playing a show at Morgan Ridge Railwalk Brewery & Eatery in the next few weeks. The venue has been made aware of the fact that this person is a pederast and has no interest in sending him away. He has not been convicted yet -- but is still awaiting trial for soliciting sex from a local 12 year old on Facebook.

Please consider contacting the venue and expressing your displeasure with their decision. As for me, I will not be going to their restaurant or consuming Morgan Ridge Vineyards-Brewhouse products if they do not take action.

Reached this morning, Church referred WBTV to his attorney, Carlyle Sherrill.

“He hasn’t done anything to a young lady, he’s had no actions that would in any way involve a young girl, except to communicate with her," Sherrill told WBTV.

Sherrill said that he doesn't believe Church is guilty of any crime and may have legal recourse when it comes to the comments being made about him.

“He’s charged with something that in my opinion he shouldn’t have been charged with so why should he stop his life? Why should he stop his livelihood just because of these charges brought against him?" Sherrill said.

“People are treading on very thin ice when they make these accusations and say that people should not patronize a particular business when he’s going to be there because that’s affecting his income," Sherrill added.

WBTV has also reached out to Morgan Ride Railwalk about the status of the appearance.

