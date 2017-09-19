Carowinds holding job fair, expected to hire nearly 700 people

Are you looking for a job just in time for the holiday season? If so, then working at Carowinds may be the perfect opportunity for you!

According to a spokesperson with Carowinds, the theme park is intending to hire approximately 700 people in positions that range from "admissions, merchandise, games, rides, food and beverage, security, landscaping, entertainment and park services."

The park says they will be open until the end of 2017 because of the addition of their holiday festival, WinterFest, the spokesperson said.

The park is holding a job fair and open house on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Carowinds Employment Office. If you plan to attend the job fair, you're asked to come to the employment office on Best Day Ever Boulevard, which is two lights down from the park's main entrance.

You must be at least 15-years-old to apply. You can apply online here.

If you have any questions regarding employment, you can contact the Carowinds' Employment Office at 704-587-9006 or by email.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.