Police looking for third suspect in August homicide in Salisbury

Police in Salisbury are now looking for a third suspect in the shooting death of Kornell Cook.

Murder warrants have been issued for Travaree D'Von Miller, 18, of Pearl Street.

The shooting happened last month at an apartment complex on Williams Road, between Standish Street and Old Plank Road.

When officers arrived they found Cook deceased at the back door of one of the apartments. Police on scene said that Cook had been shot multiple times.

Elija-wn Unique Oglesby, 18, was wanted for murder in this shooting, officers said. He turned himself in at the Salisbury Police Department and was charged with murder and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Police are also still looking for Xavier Dionne Lowe, 17, wanted for murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling in the same case.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Miller or Lowe, you're asked to call the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333. Tips may be submitted online at http:/tips.salisburyrowancrimestoppers.org/.

