Overturned tractor-trailer blocks south Charlotte ramp, causes heavy backups

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing backups in south Charlotte Tuesday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tractor-trailer wreck occurred on the Interstate 485 inner loop near Providence Road.

Traffic Advisory; I -485 inner loop near Providence Rd; motor vehicle accident involving tractor trailer; seek alternate route; DGist### — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 19, 2017

The overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the ramp heading from Providence Road to the I-485 inner loop and the right lane of I-485 inner, according to the Charlotte Traffic Management Center.

Officials on scene said the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what caused the wreck.

