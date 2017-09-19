Overturned tractor-trailer blocks south Charlotte ramp, causes h - | WBTV Charlotte

Overturned tractor-trailer blocks south Charlotte ramp, causes heavy backups

A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer is causing backups in south Charlotte Tuesday morning. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the tractor-trailer wreck occurred on the Interstate 485 inner loop near Providence Road. 

The overturned 18-wheeler is blocking the ramp heading from Providence Road to the I-485 inner loop and the right lane of I-485 inner, according to the Charlotte Traffic Management Center. 

Officials on scene said the driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It is unclear what caused the wreck. 

