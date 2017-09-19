'Brunch Bill' back for second reading after failing to get unanimous vote in Rowan

The so-called "Brunch Bill" that would extend alcohol sales on Sunday mornings failed to receive a unanimous vote during the Rowan County Commission meeting on Monday.

The proposal won the majority with a 4-1 vote, but requires unanimous approval in order to pass on its first reading. The proposal will come up again in two weeks and at that time would require only a majority vote.

Commissioners Edds, Pierce, Greene, and Klusman supported the measure, Commissioner Caskey voted against it.

The changes would allow restaurants and bars to sell alcohol before noon on Sundays, as early as 10:00 am.

If approved at the county level it would only apply to unincorporated parts of Rowan.

So far, Salisbury, Kannapolis, and Rockwell approved the changes.

The Rowan County Convention and Visitors Bureau supports the measure.

The bill was signed into law by Governor Cooper in June, but still requires individual counties and municipalities to approve it locally. Some are still skeptical of the bill, saying it is disrespectful toward churches, which may still have services going on during the new serving hours.

According to the Raleigh News and Observer, restaurants could make an additional $25,000 a year in taxable revenue because of the extended hours on Sunday.

Since the Governor signed the brunch bill there have already been more than 100 municipalities that have jumped on board to selling earlier on Sundays.

