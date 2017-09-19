FIRST ALERT: Hurricane Maria labeled 'potentially catastrophic hurricane'

11 A.M. UPDATE:

...POTENTIALLY CATASTROPHIC HURRICANE MARIA CONTINUES WEST- NORTHWESTWARD TOWARD THE VIRGIN ISLANDS AND PUERTO RICO... ...PREPARATIONS AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE AND RAINFALL FLOODING AND DESTRUCTIVE WINDS SHOULD BE RUSHED TO COMPLETION...

SUMMARY OF 1100 AM AST...1500 UTC...INFORMATION

-----------------------------------------------

LOCATION...16.3N 63.1W

ABOUT 115 MI...180 KM W OF GUADELOUPE

ABOUT 150 MI...240 KM SE OF ST. CROIX

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...160 MPH...260 KM/H

PRESENT MOVEMENT...WNW OR 300 DEGREES AT 10 MPH...17 KM/H

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...927 MB...27.37 INCHES

---

5:30 A.M. - Extremely dangerous Category 5 Hurricane Maria headed for the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Location: 16.0N, 62.3W

About 25 miles, 100 kilometers WSW of Guadeloupe

About 202 miles, 325 kilometers of St. Croix

Maximum sustained winds of 160 mph, 250 km/h

Present movement: WNW or 300 degrees at 9 mph, 15 km/h

Minimum central pressure: 934 mb, 27.58 inches

---

The last few days of summer will live up to their name. We will continue to have warm and dry weather for most of the rest of this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s most days, above the average of 80 degrees.

The real action is in the tropics. We are tracking Jose, which is currently a Category 1 storm with 75 mph winds. Jose continues to move to the north over the open waters of the Atlantic, but gusty winds and showers are still blowing along coastal sections of the mid-Atlantic region.

Then there is Maria. This storm quickly strengthened to a major hurricane with 160 mph winds, now moving W-NW at 9 mph as a Category 5 storm.

Unfortunately, Maria is heading to many areas which were hit by Hurricane Irma just a week ago. The storm seems to be just slightly more to the south of Irma so places such as Barbuda and the British Virgin Islands won't likely see the eye wall come over again. However, they will see tropical storm to hurricane force winds once again. That is the last thing they need, with so much damage already there. Maria's more likely target would be the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

We all continue to watch it and hope for the best.

PREVIOUS: FIRST ALERT: Maria upgraded to 'extremely dangerous' category 5 hurricane

- Meteorologist Al Conklin