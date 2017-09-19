Man killed when vehicle plunges over flyover bridge, strikes guardrail on I-77

A man was killed in a wreck in south Charlotte early Tuesday morning.

Officials say a man was driving a SUV and was traveling from the I-485 outer loop ramp to I-77 north just before 1 a.m. The man lost control of the car on the flyover bridge and drove off the road. The man then crashed onto I-485 outer, which is below the loop ramp.

The driver was then ejected on I-485 outer but the vehicle continued over the rail and down onto I-77 south where it landed over a guardrail.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

I-77 south was backed up for some time, but the wreck has since been cleared.

